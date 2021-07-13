Dismay at felling of trees in Bagenalstown

By Suzanne Pender

A STREET in Bagenalstown has been left “desolated” by the cutting down of nine mature trees this week, evoking a strong reaction from some residents. Carlow County Council took the decision to remove nine trees from Bachelor’s Walk, Bagenalstown following health and safety concerns about the trees and a number of reported incidents of “trips or falls” on the street.

“The trees were a very strong feature of the street and people had an emotional reaction this week to see they were gone … the street looks desolated,” said Liam O’Brien, Green Party representative in the area.

“We all grew up with the image of Bachelor’s Walk in our minds and now the shape, colour, atmosphere is just gone … the street looks bare. A little piece of Bagenalstown is gone,” Mr O’Brien lamented.

Mr O’Brien stated that he was aware the surface of the footpaths on Bachelor’s Walk had become uneven due to the trees but that many people were unaware the trees were to be cut down and are now anxious about the council’s plans for the street. Mr O’Brien believes two of the trees were unhealthy, but the rest were healthy, mature trees.

“The council has to have a plan for the street and do their utmost to restore the street,” he insisted.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed to The Nationalist that the council removed nine trees from Bachelor’s Walk last Wednesday, some of which “were in a state of decay”.

“We had health and safety concerns because a number of the tress were located in the middle of the footpath and were presenting a trip hazard,” he stated.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that the council had been informed of “a number of trips or falls” on Bachelor’s Walk due to the trees, while the trees were “also an issue long term for some houses”.

“We had the tress assessed by a tree surgeon and liaised with the residents there and the decision was taken to remove the trees. We do intend to replace them with trees more suitable to the area,” said Mr O’Gorman.

It is understood that three trees will be placed on Bachelor’s Walk, with six other trees due to be planted in the locality.