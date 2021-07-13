Focus Ireland appeal for public to take part in annual Shine A Light sleep out

Focus Ireland, in partnership with Bord Gáis Energy, are appealing for members of the public, business leaders and companies to take part in their annual sleep-out fundraiser.

The Shine A Light event will take place on Friday, October 15th to raise funds for vital homelessness services around the country. The event aims to raise €1.5 million, with Ireland’s business community helping to raise the vast majority of this, according to Focus Ireland.

The charity is urging people to take part in the fundraiser, with groups previously taking part by sleeping out at school grounds, university campuses and outdoor workspaces. For the second year in a row, people will also be able to organise their own sleep out in their homes and gardens.

According to Focus Ireland, there are currently approximately 7,991 people without a home in the State, including 2,148 children and 928 families in emergency accommodation.

Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are currently working to determine the feasibility of in-person events in Cork and Dublin, which they said will depend on Covid-19 guidelines.

“Event organisers are currently carrying out risk assessments at venues in both cities and will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation with participants safety a priority,” they said.

Since the event began in 2012, €7.1 million has been raised for homelessness services in Ireland.

Those wishing to take part can register on the Focus Ireland website, where more information on the appeal can also be found.