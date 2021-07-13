Investigations into river pollution continue as boil water notice remains in place

By Suzanne Pender

INVESTIGATIONS along the Slaney in counties Carlow and Wicklow have not currently identified the source/location of the pollutant that resulted in more than 35,000 Co Carlow users of the public water supply being placed under a boil water notice (BWN).

At yesterday’s meeting of Carlow County Council, senior engineer Orla Barrett stated that based on initial investigations, the local authority felt the pollutant was organic in nature but that they would not have the results of the river water analysis until the end of this week or early next week.

Ms Barrett in her briefing stated that early indications and thoughts are that the pollutant was organic in nature, given how the river water coloured and how the pollutant reacted with oxygen, in particular over the weirs in Tullow, but the local authority is awaiting test results.

Members of Carlow County Council’s environment team working with colleagues in Wicklow County Council have been carrying out these investigations.

They’ve identified three smaller issues that were being investigated, but it was not felt these were the source of the problem, based on early examinations.

Examples of an organic pollutant include a piece of bog/peat that could have entered the river following the very dry spell followed by the heavy rains. It was stressed to council members yesterday that no results were yet forthcoming and wouldn’t be for about a week and that until there are results the local authority can only speculate.

Carlow County Council continues to investigate the River Slaney to try to identify the location/source of the issue. Any information from the public would be welcome and any information from the public should be passed to the environment section.

The members were informed that water quality testing and assessments of the treatment plants were ongoing over the weekend and that Carlow County Council, working with Irish Water, were very happy with the results received to date and were hopeful that continued good results over Monday and Tuesday would allow a review of the boil water notice in consultation with the HSE later in the week.

Customers who have concerns can contact Irish Water’s customer care team on 1800 278278. Updates will be available on water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare.