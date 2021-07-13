Man arrested after holidaymaker stabbed to death in Derry

By Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed to death near Limavady in Co Derry.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were holidaymakers.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just after 8.20pm (on Monday), that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old.

“A man, aged 53, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

“While our inquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers, and that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death.”

Police had earlier said that a man in his 50s was injured in the incident.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said people in the area have been left “shocked and saddened” by the tragedy.

She told the BBC: “This is a really quiet community and this has sent shock waves throughout it, it is just heart-breaking.

“Something like this is just unheard of.”