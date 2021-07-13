‘My body, my choice,’ says Mattie McGrath on Covid vaccine

  • Home >
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Two Government TDs have declined to reveal if they will take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Independent TDs Mattie McGrath and Michael Healy Rae have held that their vaccination status is their private business.

Asked by reporters if he had taken a Covid-19 vaccine, Mr McGrath compared the country to 1930s Nazi Germany.

“That’s that question that I’ve been asked, but I said, that’s another area of constitutional rights, your bodily integrity,” he said.

“We had a situation a couple of years ago, in the Repeal situation, where the main slogan was ‘my body, my choice’.

“So it’s my body, my choice, and it’s a matter between me and my GP.”

