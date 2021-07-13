Newly elected Ivana Bacik takes seat in Dail

By Cate McCurry, PA

Ivana Bacik took her seat in the Dáil for the first time days after her victory in the Dublin Bay South byelection.

The Labour TD was welcomed by Government and opposition parties, who praised her campaign work on public and social issues.

Her election to the Dáil makes her the 37th woman to take a seat in the House, as pointed out by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

For her first address to the #Dáil @ivanabacik raises her Renters Bill that she has proposed alongside @RebeccaMoy This legislation would 👇

🏡Gives renters better security of tenure

🏡Three year rent freeze.

🏡 Bans blanket bans on pets and hanging clothes on balconies pic.twitter.com/QSpAqatQRo — The Labour Party (@labour) July 13, 2021

Before taking her seat, Ms Bacik signed the register as a TD and was welcomed by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail.

Ms Bacik was confirmed as the winner in the by-election on Friday night, topping the poll on the first count and clinching victory on the ninth count, securing 13,382 votes.

She saw off stiff competition from Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan, who finished on 9,235 votes.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Tuesday: “First of all I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Ivana on the election to Dáil Eireann and to welcome you warmly.

“I think you’ve been a long-standing activist on public and social issues. I think people in Dublin Bay South recognised that and reflected that in their affirmation of your role.

Labour candidate Ivana Bacik, surrounded by supporters, speaks to the media after being declared the winner for the Dublin Bay South by-election (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I know that from your previous parliamentary experience that you will add value.

“I want to pay tribute to your party for its success in the by-election and know that we will have the occasional engagement and debate on issues pertaining to the society and to the future of our country.”

Ms McDonald said: “Can I just extend a very warm welcome to Deputy Bacik, well done on a very convincing and wonderful victory for you.

“You’re the 37th woman in this House, so that’s good news for all of us.

“Congratulations Ivana, and we all look forward very much to working with you.”

Labour leader Alan Kelly said: “Firstly, I’ll welcome my colleague Ivana Bacik into Dáil Éireann and congratulate her on her proud achievement.

“We’re very proud of her at the Labour Party. She’s an incredible legislator and thanks for your kind words, Taoiseach and leader of Sinn Féin.

“I can assure you Taoiseach that Ivana is certainly somebody who’s going to hold you and your government to account over the coming days, weeks and years and you’re going find out relatively quickly.”

The new TD used her maiden address in the Dáil to raise her Renters Bill, which provides protections to renters and tenants against rent hikes and evictions.

She added: “Taoiseach, thank you for your kind and gracious words and to all of those who gave me such a warm welcome today.

“My first day in big school as it feels. I’m really grateful and honoured to have been elected last week to represent my home constituency in Dublin Bay South.

“I’m really just over the moon to be here and just to thank all of those who supported me, my amazing campaign team and director of elections, Duncan Smith.”