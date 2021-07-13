Over 16s to be vaccinated by end of September, Cabinet told

People aged over the age of 16 want a Covid jab will be vaccinated by the end of September while Government will look to vaccinate even younger people later this year.

The Cabinet has been told that Department of Health is now examining the possibility of extending vaccinations to children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the autumn, according to the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile, winter booster shots are being considered for at-risk groups.

Ministers have also agreed that under 12s will no longer have to get a PCR test to enter the country.

An additional 589 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Hospitals

There are 62 coronavirus patients being treated in Irish hospitals, with 17 in ICU.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said the Delta variant now accounts for 80 per cent of cases in Ireland.

“This is a challenge that is facing all of Europe, but we know that the basic public health measures still work against this variant.”

“Please continue to avoid crowds, wear a mask, manage your contacts, keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and if indoors, ensure that the room is well ventilated,” he said.

Dr Glynn also said anyone with symptoms should organise a test as soon as possible.

“With incidence of the disease continuing to increase, the rapid identification of cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 is essential.

“We are asking anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 to work with our contact tracers to identify all of your close contacts so that they, their families, and colleagues can be protected.

Close contacts

“If you know you are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, or if you have any symptoms, stay at home and organize a free test as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, a working group will set out the detail of the Covid-19 certificates in the coming days, Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

More than 1.8 million certificates will be delivered to people who are fully vaccinated by July 19th, to allow them to avail of indoor hospitality and international travel.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 will also be allowed to use indoor hospitality, but it is unclear how they will be provided with certification to prove their immunity, having had the disease.