Tributes paid in courts after sudden death of barrister Ivan Daly

Ray Managh

Tributes were paid on Tuesday in all Dublin courts to leading barrister Ivan Daly, BL, who has died suddenly.

Praise for his services to the legal profession and to the hundreds of clients he represented over the last 30 years were led by Circuit Court President, Ms Justice Patricia Ryan, and by High Court Judge, Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

Maura McNally SC, Chair of the Bar Counsel of Ireland, who studied with Ivan at Kings Inns, said she had the pleasure of knowing him for more than 30 years.

Immediately following his call to the Bar he had practised on the Eastern and Dublin Circuits and had quickly established himself as an erudite and unequivocal advocate.

“He was the most collegiate of practitioners, kind, generous, humorous and always quick with the banter. His sad passing is a huge loss for the Bar, causing a vacuum that can never be filled,” Ms McNally said.

She said cruel fate had robbed all of them of the best of men.

Former President of the Incorporated Law Society, Mr Stuart Gilhooly, whose legal firm regularly instructed Ivan, particularly in civil cases, said he was a top barrister.

“A wonderful advocate and colleague, he was at his best with his clients who he loved. He loved people from all walks of life and their stories and righting the wrongs they had suffered,” Mr Gilhooly said.

He said Ivan had been a great friend, husband and father and on behalf of the whole legal community extended sympathy to his family.

“He engendered undying loyalty because that was what he gave,” Mr Gilhooly said. “He oozed charisma and was a wonderful friend and barrister. We will remember him with huge affection. His passing leaves a massive hole in all of our lives.”