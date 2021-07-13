Volunteers sought for community archaeological dig in Wexford

Sarah Slater

A local authority is looking for volunteers for a unique archaeological dig.

Wexford County Council is working alongside the Irish Archaeology Field School (IAFS) on an archaeology project in the Irish National Heritage Park this month.

Digging the Lost Town of Carrig, a unique archaeological project has been based in the Irish National Heritage Park (INHP) since 2018.

The project, established as a partnership between IAFS and the INHP with support from the Council, will further investigate the historically significant, medieval site.

The project was interrupted by Covid-19 restrictions last year, however, this month the excavations will be relaunched, in the form of a community dig

The digs are open to volunteers, with all required training and equipment provided on site. Volunteers can also participate in rebuilding lost elements of the town under the tuition of specialists, such as experimental archaeologist Dr Brendan O’ Neill and local stonemason Pat Hickey.

Get involved

Catherine McLoughlin, Wexford County Council’s Heritage Officer said: “Wexford County Council is delighted to support this engaging community project. It is a positive opportunity for members of the public to get really involved with our local history and heritage, right at the coalface.

“We are very lucky to have such a historically significant site at our fingertips in Wexford in the Irish National Heritage Park and the variety of opportunities for engagement over the next few weeks will enable both longstanding enthusiasts and curious newcomers of all ages to get involved.”

The upcoming Community Dig opportunities include an excavation from July 26th-August 13th where volunteers will assist in the excavation of the first recorded Anglo-Norman stronghold in Ireland.

There are also opportunities to help tell the story of this historically significant site in a tangible and relatable manner through the construction of replica medieval walls and even the building of a medieval smith’s house, led by Dr O’Neill and Mr Hickey.

The excavation will be led by Dr Denis Shine and is entirely free to participants. The excavation site can also be visited from July 22nd-August 13th, if they are curious about the site. There will also be a Carrig Open Day on August 6th from 12pm-6pm and archaeological masterclasses weekly throughout the summer.

The archaeological site, now located within the Irish National Heritage Park, was built in the winter of 1169 by Robert FitzStephen and was the first recorded Anglo-Norman stronghold in the country.

A stone castle, medieval borough and deerpark later developed close to (or on) the site of the ringwork in the 13th century. The Carrig project is centred on a major research excavation of the ringwork castle, and later castle/settlement. Excavations at the site from 2018 to date have focused on the ringwork, later 13th century castle and 14th century hall and chapel.

The aim going forward at the Pprk is to continue this research but also to expand to other areas of Carrig’s settlement, such as the borough and deerpark.

The longterm research project is being undertaken by the Irish Archaeology Field School in partnership with the Irish National Heritage Park.