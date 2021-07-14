AGSI condemn ‘abhorrent’ treatment of garda at byelection count centre

James Cox

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) today described as “abhorrent” the treatment of one of its members at the Dublin Bay South byelection count centre last Friday.

The incident referred to occurred when UCD professor and anti-lockdown campaigner Dolores Cahill was prevented from entering an election count centre in Dublin after she refused to wear a face mask.

Ms Cahill, who ran as an independent candidate in the Dublin Bay South byelection, attempted to push through a number of gardaí and security officers to gain access to the count centre at the RDS in south of the city.

Covid-19 restrictions

The outspoken critic of Covid-19 restrictions was joined by a few supporters, who also refused to wear a mask as required under health regulations.

General Secretary, Antoinette Cunningham was speaking during the July meeting of the AGSI National Executive.

“The accusations, vitriol, and sustained verbal attacks on our member and his colleagues are utterly condemned by our Association and we are greatly concerned at the level of abuse directed at members which this incident highlights.

“Policing Covid-19 has been an extremely challenging environment for members of our Association who have stepped up, and responded to, our national crisis with unwavering commitment. So to see colleagues being abused in this way is reprehensible.

“We would like to remind the public that Covid-19 restrictions are not Garda regulations but Government measures introduced on grounds of public health.”