Carlow brewery features prominently in online beer map initiative

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW brewery is taking part in a nationwide initiative to promote Irish craft breweries with the launch of a new online Irish beer map.

Carlow Brewing Company is taking part in the initiative, which was created to highlight the abundance of quality, independent craft breweries that are located throughout the country and to generate public interest in beer provenance by linking craft breweries to specific destinations.

The map, which currently has 60 breweries listed, is available to view at irishbeer.ie.

Similar to ‘wine terroirs’ in other countries, the Irish Beer Map has the potential to build provenance of Irish beers and to directly link breweries to distinct regions for residents and holidaymakers.

Bagenalstown-based Carlow Brewing Company is best known for the O’Hara’s range, which was established in 1996. Founded by Seamus O’Hara, he was inspired to set up his own brewery after being exposed to the beer culture in the UK in the 1990s, which was focused on real ale, cask-conditioned beers, a strong regional brewery presence and the concept of stocking guest beers at on-trade establishments.

Carlow Brewing Company is a verified member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme, which sets ambitious targets for members to produce food and drink in the most sustainable way.

The brewery is integrated in its local community and has increased the volume of raw material sourced within Ireland and sponsorships of local charities and initiatives year on year, along with implementing strict measures to reduce electricity and water usage on site.

Visit irishbeer.ie to discover independent breweries nationwide.