Covid: 783 new cases as Nphet provides update on Irish situation

A further 783 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic on Wednesday.

The latest figures show 73 people hospitalised with the disease, with 20 in intensive care.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is currently holding a briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the Republic — check back here for live updates.

Speaking this afternoon, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the situation was deteriorating across Europe, with an overall 20 per cent increase week-on-week in cases.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, a further 636 cases were reported on Wednesday, along with one further coronavirus-linked death.

There were 72 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital in the region as of this morning, with two in intensive care.

