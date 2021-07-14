Death notices and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Jim Haberlin of Ballybit Big, Tullow died suddenly on 13 July at Tallaght Hospital; Beloved son of the late Lizzie and Pat; Sadly missed by his loving daughter Maria, sons James, Donal and Eoin, brother Pat, sister Mary, son-in-law Jonesy, grandchildren Kacey-Leigh, Alfie and Sonny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place (max 50 people in Church). Removal from his daughter Maria’s residence, Ballybit Big, Tullow on Saturday morning at 11.30 am to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Jim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

