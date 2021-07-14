Family issue heartfelt plea to ‘bring our little fighter home’

By Suzanne Pender

A TULLOW family have issued a heartfelt plea to help them bring their little boy home as he battles a severe-yet-unidentified condition that’s causing his intestines to fail. Eleven-month-old Aidan Maher has spent the majority of his young life in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, showing remarkable resilience despite the enormous medical challenges he faces.

“Everyone has been amazed by him – he’s been through so much, but he continues to fight. He has so much potential, he’s amazing,” says his proud mum Josephine from Phelim Wood, Tullow.

“What we really want is to be able to bring Aidan home from hospital, to be back together as a family. We are also fighting to have Aidan brought to Great Ormond Street in London for more intense tests and studies to try to learn more as to what is causing his intestinal failure,” adds Josephine.

“His intestines are failing, but we don’t know why.”

Josephine and husband Nigel have five children – Keiran (12), Roisin (13), Darren (15) and Conor (16), with baby Aidan their youngest. The couple have set up a GoFundMe page titled ‘Bring Aidan Home’ in the hope that the public can help them bring their little boy home and support them in getting the answers they need.

Born at 34 weeks following IVF on 1 August 2020, at just five weeks’ old Aidan began showing signs of failing to thrive and rapid weight loss. It was the beginning of an incredibly difficult emotional journey for the Mahers, with many surgeries, procedures and tests carried out on their much-longed-for infant, as medics tried to get to the root of his condition.

“Going through it all and thinking back, it’s just hard to believe what’s he’s been through … it’s been a journey,” admits an exhausted Josephine.

A nasojejunal (NJ) tube was inserted into Aidan’s nose, a feeding pump which, for a time, resulted in weight gain and an improvement in his condition, but at four months’ old he once again stopped gaining weight.

“Malnutrition and failing to thrive … he was fading away in front of us,” says Josephine. “He started regressing.”

More surgery followed, but at just eight months’ old Aidan was in intestinal failure and placed on Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN), also known as intravenous or IV nutrition feeding. Utterly lifesaving, TPN involves the placing of a central line known as a broviac line into Aidan’s heart. There’s a high risk of infection, so this vital line has to be protected and guarded closely.

“It’s keeping him alive. It’s building up his weight and muscle mass and giving Aidan the best quality of life, allowing him to grow and develop like any other little boy his age,” explains Josephine. “Aidan had become like a newborn baby, he’d regressed out of malnutrition, but when he went on TPN the light came back into his eyes.”

However, Josephine describes TPN as “literally a last resort”.

“There are only three main access points, so we are minding that line with our lives. It’s keeping him alive; if we run out of access points, well, that’s it. They were very tough words to hear,” she adds emotionally.

In order to take Aidan home, Josephine is undergoing intense TPN training, while their Tullow home will also have to be equipped in order to provide the sterile area/room for Aidan’s TPN to be administered. Fundraising will go towards adapting their home and meeting all of Aidan’s extensive and expensive medical requirements.

“We are struggling. Nigel is working from home and also taking care of the children there and I’m in the hospital with Aidan … it’s been so difficult on everyone, emotionally and financially” says Josephine.

Ultimately, the Mahers hope to take Aidan to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where some of the world’s leading gastroenterologists are based and perhaps finally make the breakthrough in giving little Aidan the quality of life he deserves.

“It’s a tough decision to seek financial help and we would be forever grateful to anyone who can help in the tiniest way to bring our little fighter home,” reflects Josephine.

To hear more of Aidan’s story, go to ‘Bring Aidan Home’ on social media platforms or the GoFundMe page.