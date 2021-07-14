  • Home >
Man charged with murder of Katie Brankin at Derry holiday site

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By Rebecca Black and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Katie Brankin at a holiday camp in Limavady, Co Derry.

The 37-year-old was stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road on Monday.

Limavady stabbing
Forensic officers at the scene (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Wednesday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 53-year-old man had been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via videolink.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

