Uninsured Carlow driver gets four months in prison

A MAN who picked up his 12th conviction for having no insurance was given a four-month prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week. John Hall (29) of Ferrybank Apartments, Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cannabis, without insurance and tax, and giving a false name to gardaí on 13 June 2020 at Angler’s Walk, Carlow.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said gardaí were using a new mobility device when they observed a vehicle driven by Mr Hall. Gardaí detected the car was being driven without tax and pulled it over. Mr Hall gave a false name to gardaí and later tested positive for cannabis.

Separately, the defendant was also found with €12 worth of cannabis on 21 May 2020 following a search of his home.

Mr Hall had 92 previous convictions, including 11 for not having insurance.

Defending solicitor Nichola Delaney said there was “no doubt that Mr Hall appears with a chequered history”.

“He is originally from Limerick and most of his offences have occurred in Limerick. He had a difficult past,” she said. “He was homeless, living on people’s sofas.”

Mr Hall moved to Carlow about a year ago, had a new girlfriend and was expecting a child, the court was told.

“I know him and his girlfriend for some time and he has turned his life around trying to deal with matters,” said the solicitor.

Ms Delaney said her client had not picked up further charges in recent times and suggested a probation report. The court was told the defendant was “trying not to smoke weed”.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said she could not ignore the defendant’s previous convictions for no insurance and imposed a four-month sentence and a ten-year driving ban, along with a €500 fine for giving false information. A two-year ban was imposed for driving under the influence of cannabis.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, including a €300 cash lodgement and that Mr Hall sign on daily.

Mr Hall also had an outstanding bench warrant in Limerick and Judge Carthy remanded the defendant in custody to appear before a court in Limerick later in the week.