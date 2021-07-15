Carlow Arts Festival has a new artistic director

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Arts Festival has appointed Benjamin Perchet as its new artistic director/CEO, succeeding Jo Mangan.

Mr Perchet is well known on the Irish scene for his leadership of Dublin Dance Festival from 2016 to 2021 and the board of Carlow Arts Festival was impressed by his knowledge and track record in curating varied and harmonious programmes for Irish audiences.

The board says it embarked on a national and international search to appoint an ambitious and imaginative leader, who would come to Carlow to build on the achievements of outgoing director Jo Mangan and who would develop their own distinctive vision for the festival. In a statement, the board indicated that they “wanted to find an outstanding individual who believes in the role of transformative art, diverse perspectives and inclusion, seeks out virtuosic artists to resonate, inspire and collaborate with the Carlow and national community and who has strong organisational and entrepreneurial skills”.

Mr Perchet, currently director of Dublin Dance Festival, fulfilled all of these attributes and will take up his new role as artistic director/CEO effective from Sunday 1 August.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Benjamin Perchet to Carlow Arts Festival,” said Niamh Lunny, chairman of the board.

“Benjamin brings a wealth of artistic programming experience, a strong national and international network and excellent experience in fundraising and working in partnership with other organisations. We greatly look forward to working with him as he realises his vision and ambition for Carlow Arts Festival.”

The incoming Carlow Arts Festival artistic director/CEO described it as an honour “to continue advocating for the arts within Irish culture and society in this exciting new position”.

“Expanding my artistic focus and creating a multi-disciplinary programme for a thriving Carlow Arts Festival is a thrilling professional and personal challenge, which I am eager to take on,” said Mr Perchet. “The festival is poised for the next phase thanks to the expert leadership of outgoing director Jo Mangan and from 2022 onwards CAF shall continue to dream boldly.

“We will deliver live, digital and virtual experiences, which offer everybody in Carlow and beyond a diverse, generous and inclusive selection of projects that unite creative singularity and sensitivity to social themes, opening space for both spectacle and discussion.”