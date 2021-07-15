Carlow has a serious issue with problem drinking

By Suzanne Pender

“WORRING” figures have emerged this week for the level of alcohol dependency and alcohol-related harm in Carlow.

The latest Health Research Board (HRB) National Drug Treatment Reporting System bulletin on alcohol treatment revealed that more than half of those treated for alcohol dependency for the region in 2020 had undergone treatment previously.

“Carlow and Kilkenny have a serious issue with alcohol dependency and problem drinking,” said deputy Kathleen Funchion.

“CHO5 consistently has the highest number of cases treated for problem alcohol use since 2014 up to 2020,” she added, referring to the HSE district of CHO5, which includes South Tipperary, Carlow/Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

“While Covid-19 had an impact on the numbers able to access services, there are some really worrying figures in today’s bulletin.

“The number of children living with people seeking alcohol treatment, particularly women, is really concerning. We know that large numbers of people with alcohol dependency don’t seek help. Almost one in five of those who did seek help in 2020 lived with children,” she stated.

“We need to protect children and support families that are experiencing alcohol misuse,” said deputy Funchion.

“Over half of those treated in 2020 had undergone treatment previously, with 72% of these dependent on alcohol.

“Sinn Féin has proposed an innovative and proven pilot project that could reduce these treatments dramatically. A clinical, evidence-based alcohol related brain injury programme is desperately needed and today’s figures highlight this.

“This would be a first step towards recognising the seriousness of alcohol dependency in this state,” she said.

“Finally, the level of cocaine usage in conjunction with alcohol has risen dramatically since 2014. We know from the HRB report that the relationship between alcohol and cocaine has increased in recent years. It is time to start addressing this and warning people of the danger of polydrug use.

“The length of time it has taken for full implementation of the Public Health Alcohol Act is scandalous in light of these figures. We need full implementation of this vital life-changing legislation now,” concluded deputy Funchion.