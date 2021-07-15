IT Carlow to host online open week for upskilling & reskilling

Carlow people thinking of upskilling, reskilling, changing career, or contemplating a return to education are invited to online open week run by IT Carlow.

IT Carlow’s Lifelong Learning Online Open Week 2021 takes place each evening from Monday 26 July to Thursday 29 July. A series of online session will showcase the faculty’s comprehensive range of part-time and Springboard+ courses. The sessions will take place from 7pm to 8:30pm to cater for busy schedules and will focus on the following areas:

Monday, July 26th: Business, Supply Chain Management and Accountancy,

Tuesday, July 27th: Humanities, Early Childhood Education, Social Studies and Law,

Wednesday, July 28th: Science, Engineering and IT,

Thursday, July 29th: Springboard+ and July Stimulus programme courses.

The sessions will be held via Zoom and can be attended by using a link on https://www.itcarlow.ie/. The Faculty of Lifelong learning offers a wide range of internationally recognised courses, from master’s degrees to certificate programmes, across a wide variety of disciplines. Staff will be available online to answer questions and discuss the various courses on offer in more detail.

The faculty’s online information sessions provide the opportunity to explore new avenues of learning across the southeast region despite a difficult year experienced across education and industry. They will showcase IT Carlow and Lifelong Learning’s many opportunities for upskilling and development.

IT Carlow is one of the largest providers of higher education lifelong learning (LLL) programmes in the country; LLL enrolments currently account for over 51% of its total learner population. The faculty operates across Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow campuses and programmes are designed to provide maximum choice and flexibility to learners.

The information sessions coincide with on-going enrolment by the faculty for its Springboard+ programmes commencing in September 2021. The Springboard + initiative offers fully funded third-level college places on a part-time basis to jobseekers and returners. It removes the financial barrier for many people and offers a great opportunity to upskill on a part-time basis, whilst continuing to work. Courses currently on offer include Supply Chain Management, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Digital Marketing, and Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs. It is free to apply, and further information is available at www.itcarlow.ie/springboard.

Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty at Lifelong Learning Faculty, commented: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, our online open week events once again replace the traditional summer Open Evenings held at our campuses. We hope they will give potential applicants a unique opportunity to engage with our staff and to learn more about our broad suite of flexible, part-time, professional development, and Springboard+ programmes and courses. Investing in your skill-set is one of the shrewdest investments that you can make in your career. Upskilling and reskilling are about building on existing qualifications and experience, and it gives all of us an opportunity to change careers or to move to another level in our current careers.”

Full details of part-time courses are available at www.itcarlow.ie. Queries can be emailed to [email protected] or call 059 917 5280.