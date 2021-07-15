Mobility scooter driver convicted of careless driving

A man was convicted of careless driving after his mobility scooter struck a parked car.

The Baltinglass man aged in his 70s was charged with careless driving on 4 August 2020.

The man was not present or represented when his case was called and Judge Geraldine Carthy proceeded to hear evidence.

Sgt Hud Kelly said the defendant drove his mobility scooter on the street and into a parked car at Parkmore, Baltinglass leaving a white scratch on the car.

Judge Geraldine Carthy showed her surprise at the evidence and Sgt Kelly agreed: “I had to read it twice.”

Sgt Kelly said the individual would be familiar to the judge having appeared in court previously.

Judge Carthy imposed a €250 fine but opted not to impose a disqualification.

