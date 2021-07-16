Appeal for missing Carlow teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Carlow girl Helen McDonnell. Helen is missing from Carlow town since Wednesday 14 July.

Helen is described as being 5 ft 4 inch height, with a slim build. She has long, black hair. When last seen Helen was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.

Helen is known to frequent the Dublin 22 area.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.