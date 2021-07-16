Appeal for missing Carlow teen

Friday, July 16, 2021

Helen McDonnell

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Carlow girl Helen McDonnell. Helen is missing from Carlow town since Wednesday 14 July.

Helen is described as being 5 ft 4 inch height, with a slim build. She has long, black hair. When last seen Helen was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.

Helen is known to frequent the Dublin 22 area.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Overloaded dog poo bins are causing a right mess

Friday, 16/07/21 - 4:00pm

Outstanding youngsters honoured at this year’s Garda Youth Awards

Friday, 16/07/21 - 3:00pm

Hoisting the tricolour honours War of Independence heroes

Friday, 16/07/21 - 1:11pm