CAB seize cash, designer clothing and electronics in Dublin and Meath searches

Muireann Duffy

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have seized €16,245 and £3,280 in cash following a number of searches in Co Meath and Dublin this week.

With the assistance of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and local gardaí, two properties were searched in Dublin 1 and Dublin 15 on Wednesday, during which the sums of cash were discovered.

Officer also seized designer handbags and clothing, including Moncler, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Hermes, electronic devices and documentation relating to financial and property transactions.

Three searches were also carried out at professional premises in Meath and Dublin.

Gardaí confirmed that CAB have also restrained funds totalling €238,000 in relation to the investigation as a result of further inquiries.

The investigation is focused on assets of a person suspected to be involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, Gardaí said.