Carlow wind farm project gets one step closer

THE Bilboa wind farm project on the Carlow/Laois border took another step forward with planning approval for the undergrounding of more than 5km of cables.

Boolyvannanan Renewable Energy Ltd was granted permission for the installation of approximately 4.6 kilometres of underground cables within the Carlow County Council boundary and approximately 2km within the Laois County Council boundary with a voltage of up to 38 kilovolts and a new substation.

The permission is related to five wind turbines with a blade diameter of up to 135 metres.

The cables will run through the townlands of Boolyvannan, Coolnakisha, Boolyrathornan, Ballinabranagh, Tomard Upper, Tomard Lower, Craanluskey and Clogrennan, Co Carlow.

More information about the project is available on bilboawindfarm.ie.