Cash boost for youth orchestra

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Youth Orchestra received a financial boost this week with the allocation of €2,000 in funding under the Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme.

The scheme provides a means, by way of a small cash grant, to support music education and music initiatives to continue to cultivate the talent of our young musicians.

The allocation was warmly welcomed by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“Music is an important way for people to express themselves and show their creativity. It is vital that we provide these opportunities to our children and young people,” she added.

“Bursaries available under this scheme will help organisations such as Carlow Youth Orchestra to get the resources they need to continue working with children and young people in community settings,” said the Carlow-based TD.

The funding is available to organisations, groups and individuals that provide access to a variety of music education experiences for young people and children in the community outside of school and curriculum provision.