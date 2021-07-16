  • Home >
  • CMO warns unvaccinated people to ‘take every precaution’ this weekend

Friday, July 16, 2021

Cate McCurry, PA

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned those who are not fully vaccinated to “take every precaution this weekend”, as the country reported more than 1,100 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said Ireland is experiencing a rapid increase in the incidence of the disease in communities.

He said that cases are increasing in 22 out of 26 counties, with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

A further 1,173 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were notified on Friday.

As of this morning there were 79 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 23 in intensive care.

“The current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting Covid-19, with just over 50 per cent of today’s cases aged between 19 to 34-years-old,” Dr Holohan said.

“We need those who are waiting for full vaccination to take every precaution this weekend and adhere strongly to the public health advice as they await their vaccines – limiting social contacts, meeting outdoors, staying two metres apart, wearing masks and avoiding international travel.

“If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu – headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19.

“From today, 25-29 year olds can register for their vaccine on the HSE website and I would strongly encourage this age group to do so by visiting HSE.ie.”

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said there is a “very rapid” increase in incidence in those aged 16 to 34-year-olds.

“The rise in those aged 16 to 18 years is exceptional,” he added.

“Please do everything you can to stay safe, and to encourage and support those around you to stay safe too.”

