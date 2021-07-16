Death notices and funeral arrangements

Elizabeth Grogan, (nee Doolan), Knocknagee, Carlow died peacefully on 15 July at home. Beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Tom, Louise, Marie, Ursula and Olive. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brother Daniel, sisters Jo, Margaret, Patricia and Anne, sons-in-law Tony and Ger, daughter-in-law Libby, grandchildren Lucy, Liam, Michael, Grace, Elizabeth, Ellen, John, Will, Gerard, Róisín, Daniel and Fiacc, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Mary, Katie, Lucy, Helen and by her brother JJ.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Sunday at 12.30pm in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Levitstown (Eircode R93 WT35), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Reddy of Malahide, Co Dublin and formerly of Rathanna, Co Carlow died peacefully on 16 July at St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, sons Stuart, Paul and Thomas, daughters-in-law Nicola, Julia and Fereshteh, grandchildren Oisín and Emily, sister Kathleen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place on Tuesday (20 July) at 11am in St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide followed by burial to Balgriffin Cemetery (Seaview – new extension). You can view the Funeral Mass live on church webcam through the below link. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to St. Francis Hospice. Webcam link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Bríd Moloney (Ní Catháin) Bough, Rathvilly, Co Carlow and formerly of Clogher, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Co. Ciarraí very peacefully in her 86th year, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 14 July. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son-in-law John Kelly. Treasured mother of Áine, Róisín, Máire, Donal, Kevin, Michéal and Eimear. Sadly missed by daughter-in-law Alma, sons-in-law Phil and Kieran, Michéal’s partner Denise and their daughter Shannon, also her adored grandchildren, Darragh, Niamh, Oisín, Fionn, Ana, Alex, Millie, Sally and Leo and her precious great-grandchildren Eva, Shauna, Luke and Noah, relatives, many friends and neighbours.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place (max 50 people in church). Removal from her residence in Bough on Saturday, 17 July, for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, at 3.30pm, with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Bríd’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, can be made directly to Cara Projects.