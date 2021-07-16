  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Four winners from Texaco Art competition to be part of Tokyo exhibition

Four winners from Texaco Art competition to be part of Tokyo exhibition

Friday, July 16, 2021

Kenneth Fox

Four prizewinning artworks, chosen from the winning entries in last year’s 66th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are to go on exhibition at the 22nd International High School Arts Festival in Tokyo this August.

The first work is entitled ‘Kevin In The Pink’ and is by 17-year-old Casey Etherton from Coláiste na Sceilge in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

Kevin in the Pink-Casey Etherton (17)

‘Kevin In The Pink’ by 17-year old Casey Etherton from Kerry

The next winner is a piece called ‘Inchydoney Beach’ by Róisín Long (18) from Sandford Park School in Ranelagh.

Inchydiney Beach- Róisín Long (18)

 

The next piece is named ‘Everything But The Kitchen Sink’ and is by Katie Cumiskey (16) from Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

‘Everything But the Kitchen Sink’, Katie Cumiskey (16)

Everything But The Kitchen Sink’ by Katie Cumiskey (16) from Our Lady’s Secondary School, Castleblayney

The final piece is a self-portrait by P.J. Doherty (15), a pupil at St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny Co Donegal.

Self-potrait, P.J Doherty (15)

Self-portrait by P.J. Doherty (15), a pupil at St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Sponsored by the International Foundation for Arts and Culture, the International High School Arts Festival is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious exhibitions to take place in Tokyo annually.

It showcases the world’s best young artistic talent and will feature some 500 artworks by students from around the world.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Cork girl (11) settles case against HSE for €375,000

Friday, 16/07/21 - 4:15pm

Jail for man who doused wife and children with petrol

Friday, 16/07/21 - 4:10pm

Judge has ‘misgivings’ about reliability of learner driver’s memory

Friday, 16/07/21 - 4:02pm