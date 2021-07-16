Outstanding youngsters honoured at this year’s Garda Youth Awards

By Elizabeth Lee

YOUNG people who showed real strength, generosity and integrity during one of the darkest and strangest years in recent history were honoured at a special awards ceremony last Monday in Carlow town. It was only the second time ever that the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division had hosted its youth awards to acknowledge the outstanding acts of strength or kindness young people showed during the past year.

The gardaí, in association with Netwatch, Carlow County Council and Kilkenny County Council, launched the search in February this year for a young person or group of young people who have achieved extraordinary things. The judging panel included Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne, former rugby international Mick Galwey, who’s an ambassador for sponsors Netwatch, retired judge William Early, Catherine Byrne-Murphy from Kilkenny County Council, Michael Brennan from Carlow County Council, and Kathryn Wall from Carlow Youth Services, who had the difficult task of choosing the winners from a pool of more than 60 nominations.

INDIVIDUAL AWARD

Teenagers from Co Carlow took home the bulk of the awards, with Tullow’s Matthew Kelly scooping the individual accolade.

The judging panel found that Matthew is an excellent role model for young people. He’s an active member of the Carlow youth group My Unique Individuality (MUI). He has spoken out about discriminatory behaviour and mental health issues due to sexual orientation. He speaks honestly and openly to express how young people are challenged, which is inspiring and an example of how young people can use their resilience by working together and using supports.

Matthew is also a lifesaver, as he completed a Heart Saver course, where learned to use an AED. He put his training to good use administering CPR on his granddad after an accident.

GROUP AWARD

Carlow Comhairle na nÓg took home the group award. In 2018, this group of 12 to 18-year-olds began a mental health ‘How’s Your Head’ campaign in response to a number of teenage suicides. They produced a brochure highlighting local supports and containing exercises to benefit mental health. During lockdown in March 2020, the group developed a mental health pack that was distributed to young people in residential care homes. Further to this, they designed a logo to go along with the campaign, putting it on Facebook and distributing it to schools, clubs, colleges and youth clubs throughout the county. This is only one example of the work and time they have given to their communities in what has been a year of difficulty, especially for this age group.

DISTRICT AWARDS

Patsy Murphy was the recipient of the Carlow District Award. Patsy represented Carlow Regional Youth Services (The Vault) in the Irish Youth Music Awards national programme. Last March, when the pandemic hit, he took the lead in making sure the programme continued online. He encouraged the other young people involved to participate to the best of their ability in very unusual times. Patsy leads young people in a very inclusive way, always making sure that no-one is left out.

Rachael Diyaolu (17) is the chairperson of Comhairle na nÓg (Youth Committee) and is also on the national executive for County Carlow. Rachael represents the voice of young people from around the county on the national stage and campaigns for a better Ireland for young people to live in. Rachael has been involved in, and at the helm of, many significant campaigns throughout her time with Carlow Regional Youth Services. This year, she made a presentation to the taoiseach on climate action.

Orlaith Fallon from Carlow was recognised for her contribution to Down Syndrome Ireland. She spent much of the month of February baking and selling her cakes to raise money for the organisation. Orlaith has not only raised funds for the charity but has also raised awareness of Down Syndrome.

Niall Keating from Carlow is a member of the HUB Project with Carlow Regional Youth Services. Niall was recognised for his personal development as he has used his time since the pandemic struck to better himself. He is a valued member of the YouthReach student body and acts as representative between the young people and the board of management. All who meet him are struck by his warmth, kindness and sense of humour.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to husband and wife Fran and Kathleen Mullins, who have tirelessly supported young people, especially young girls, in GAA in the Carlow area. Fran and Kathleen, who have been involved in GAA at local, provincial and national levels, have enabled many young people to reach their potential by facilitating transport, training and gear for those who were unable to source it themselves over the last 40 years.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Special Achievement Award went to Dean Campbell Murphy from Kilkenny. Dean is a remarkable young man who was recognised for his devotion to his family. Fifteen-year-old Dean, who is on the autism spectrum, was severely burnt as a toddler and as a result spent many months in hospital. Dean was bullied growing up, which had an adverse impact on his mental health. Despite this, he helps out at home caring for his younger sister, who is also on the spectrum, and his brother, who has special needs, and another younger brother with special dietary needs.

COMMUNITY SAFETY AWARD

Millie Brennan was the Community Safety Award winner. Millie, who has a natural talent for sewing, made face masks during the first lockdown. She sold the masks for a small fee and donated all of the proceeds (€778.70) to a local charity, Thomastown Community Helpers. Millie, who was only 12 years of age at the time, was inspired to raise money for the charity after her granddad passed away in May of last year.

DISTRICT AWARD FOR KILKENNY

Thomas Morris won the District Award for Kilkenny. Thomas has been involved in a number of voluntary organisations in his community from his teenage years.

DISTRICT AWARD FOR THOMASTOWN

Thomastown District Award went to Kevin Fitzgerald. Kevin was nominated in recognition of his courage and quick thinking when his community needed him. Kevin put his knowledge and skill to use when a member of his community suffered a cardiac incident. Kevin stayed calm and quickly used the community AED and was able to save a life. He was commended for his brave actions.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank everyone who was involved in the awards, especially sponsors Netwatch, Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council.