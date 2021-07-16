Overloaded dog poo bins are causing a right mess

By Suzanne Pender

OVERFLOWING dog fouling bins is a mess that Carlow County Council has vowed to clean up in the coming weeks.

Cllr John Cassin raised the issue of the dog littering collection bins in Carlow town which, as a testament to their success, are regularly full and often seen with bags of dog waste sitting on top of them.

“I would ask that the council would increase the regularity that they are emptied, in fairness to the people that make the effort and then the bin is full,” said cllr Cassin at Monday’s meeting of Carlow Cunty Council.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated there was a “legacy issue” in relation to the dog littering bins, but added that he hoped to address it within the next six weeks.

“We hope to have more regular and consistent collection of those bins,” Mr O’Gorman assured.