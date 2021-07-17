Dangers of Barrow Track highlighted

By Suzanne Pender

AREAS along the River Barrow have become so overgrown that “if a child fell in there, they wouldn’t be seen”.

A number of councillors expressed their concerns about the poor condition of the Barrow Track at Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked if the council was responsible for the Barrack Track, highlighting the problem of litter and overgrown weeds in the area. “The weeds are so bad at Lanigan’s Lock, it’s nearly impassable,” she stated.

Cllr Andy Gladney agreed, adding that areas along the Barrow Track were “co overgrown that if a child fell in there they wouldn’t be seen”.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan described the situation as a “serious water safety issue” and urged the council to contact Waterways Ireland in relation to their concerns.

“You might get clarity on that, but it does need to be resolved,” he said to council officials.