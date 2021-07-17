  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Health trust in North suspends hospital visits as Covid cases increase

Health trust in North suspends hospital visits as Covid cases increase

Saturday, July 17, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A health trust in Northern Ireland has suspended visits at hospitals amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The Southern Health Trust, which manages healthcare in much of Co Down and Co Armagh, announced on Friday evening that visits would be suspended until further notice.

Exceptions will be made for end of life visiting.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health announced on Friday that there would be no further relaxations to arrangements around visiting at care homes.

Recent days have seen a steep rise in the number of new cases of the virus that are being reported daily.

On Thursday the number of cases notified by the department had risen to 1,083, up from 636 on Wednesday.

The North’s Health Minister Robin Swann expressed concern at the numbers, which were above 1,000 for the first time since January.

On Friday a further 1,380 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the North.

That morning there were 92 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with two in intensive care.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Hottest day of the year on the cards with highs of 28 degrees

Saturday, 17/07/21 - 12:03pm

Irish Water concerned at high levels of demand amid warm weather

Saturday, 17/07/21 - 9:18am

Turkey and UAE among countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list

Saturday, 17/07/21 - 9:08am