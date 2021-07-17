Hottest day of the year on the cards with highs of 28 degrees

Temperatures are due to reach 28 degrees on Saturday as the country recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Friday.

Met Éireann has said current indications suggest very warm and mostly sunny weather will continue for much of next week.

Temperatures rose to 27.5 degrees at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon on Friday afternoon, the highest temperature of the year to date.

In the North, the 27 degrees mark was also breached in Stormont, Belfast, and Killowen in Co Down which recorded 27.6 degrees.

The previous high for the year was 25.6 degrees recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin on June 13th.

Fire notice

The Department of Agriculture has issued a “condition orange” fire danger notice.

The notice means there is a high risk of dry materials such as grass, heather and gorse are at risk of fire.

🚨🔥 #FireWarning 🟧 Condition Orange 🔥We have issued an Orange Forest Fire Warning arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk, and forest visitors should not to use

barbecued or light fires. 🕛Warning until 12pm on Friday, July 23 ➡️ https://t.co/FRcjfn7ohV pic.twitter.com/MJ5SNaJ8FP — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) July 16, 2021

It comes as Dublin Fire Brigade continues to fight a gorse fire on Howth Head, where they have cleared a fire break, 30 metres from local houses.

The department’s notice warned all outdoor use of fires, barbecues and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.

Saturday will be a mostly sunny and very warm day but cloud will linger near northwestern coasts and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the south this evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 24-28 degrees with light variable winds.

Mostly sunny ☀️ & very warm today but cloud will linger near NW coasts & there is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the S later. Highs of 24 to 28°C 🌡️ A little cooler under lingering cloud in the NW & on coasts where sea breezes develop. ⛱️#BeSummerReady #SunSmart 😎🧴 pic.twitter.com/OHzgyFc5Un — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 17, 2021

Temperatures will only drop to 12 or 13 degrees overnight across Ulster and north Connacht, holding milder elsewhere with lows not falling below 14 degrees. Some mist and fog will form once again in light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will be another dry day with good sunny spells. However, there will be a little more cloud about than Saturday bringing the chance of an isolated thundery shower during the evening over the southern half of the country.

Highest temperatures will be between 23-27 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest and along eastern coasts with highs there of 18 to 22 degrees in a light variable breeze with some sea breezes developing also.