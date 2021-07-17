I’ll never understand politics or football

By Michael Godfrey

LAST weekend, I had the pleasure of being completely perplexed by the by-election in Dublin and the Euro 2020 football final.

When I say I don’t ‘understand’ either, don’t take me for a complete moron – even though I know that’s exactly what some people think. What I mean to say is that while I understand the rules of both very well, it never ceases to amaze me how fickle the fans can be.

We all know that Fianna Fáil are languishing in the polls and Fine Gael are not doing much better, but that’s only to be expected. After all, those in power actually have to do something, while the opposition have carte blanche to take potshots at an open goal, so to speak. It is very easy to promise everything when you have to deliver nothing. When the pandemic first started, everyone in the Dáil, including Fianna Fáil, was afraid to take potshots at the Fine Gael government.

This was unknown territory and the usual ranting and demands by opposition parties could have resulted in an untold number of deaths – and nobody wanted that.

So while the government of the day – even though it was acting in a temporary capacity, remember – got on with doing the job, everyone else tried to figure out how they could remain relevant; in other words, give out and complain, because that’s what opposition parties do. Eventually they found their feet and today everything is questioned and analysed to the nth degree, not that it makes much difference to the eventual outcome.

So along comes the by-election and, as with all by-elections, this was an opportunity for everyone to stick it, so to speak, to whoever is in government – which is exactly what the good people of Dublin Bay South did. Not too long ago, everyone was talking about the near-annihilation of Labour, yet here was their candidate romping home with more than 30% of the vote.

Fianna Fáil, as we all knew they would, did atrociously, coming in with less than 5% of the vote, so immediately afterwards you have everyone, including some within his own party, calling for Micheál Martin’s head.

But that’s politics, and unless you are winning all of the time no-one wants to know you. Funnily enough, a few top contenders who might fancy the top job have kept quiet and don’t seem too interested in taking on their leader. Perhaps they remember Enda Kenny and how he dealt with a push against him.

On to the soccer … for all of last week there was programme after programme about whether we should or would or wouldn’t support the ‘old enemy’ as they went in search of European glory. I couldn’t understand it. From every August to April all I ever hear is ‘we’ did this or ‘we’ won that. Just in case you didn’t know, the ‘we’ is a soccer team in the UK made up of players from all over the world, some either directly or indirectly associated with Ireland.

By the way, the same goes for the English national team. Don’t scratch too deep because, if you do, you’ll find that they have Irish ancestry. Some have even put on the green jersey in the past.

Yet here we were carrying on a debate, which lasted longer than the actual final and in many respects was equally as boring as the match itself. Ronnie Whelan summed it up nicely when he pleaded with someone with either the skill or determination to take the game by the scruff of the neck and win it.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen. In the end the spoils went to the Italians, while the spoils from the by-election went to Labour. But will either event change anything for you or me? Definitely not!

When the next general election comes around, it will be interesting to see who will grab that by the scruff of the neck and win it. Sadly, I don’t see that happening for the Irish soccer team, but who knows? Maybe we can dream, just like all of England did last week.