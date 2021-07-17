Mary Fitzpatrick was a kind woman of deep faith who loved her family

By Charlie Keegan

MARY Fitzpatrick, Dereen Heights, Tullow Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday 8 June, had dealt with a great deal of illness throughout her life. The former Mary Bolger was a native of the town’s MacGamhna Road and daughter of the late Jim and Henrietta (Hennie) Bolger.

Mary decided from an early age that she wanted to be a hairdresser, so she learned the art of hairdressing from Anna Moran in Carlow and continued working as a hairdresser for many years. She had a large coterie of clients who were greatly pleased with the skill she brought to her trade, in which she took great pride.

Mary married Johnsie Fitzpatrick, also from MacGamhna Road, in September 1977 in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Johnsie was well known in the Carlow area as the long-time porter at the Royal Hotel, Dublin Street. Mary was bereaved by the death of Johnsie in October 1988, but came through her loss with the support of family, neighbours and friends.

In their early married life, the couple had moved to Dereen Heights, where Mary resided happily for the last 39 years.

She was a great lover of flowers. Mary, a spiritual woman, always kept a May altar in her home, which was always adorned with flowers.

In terms of her religion, Mary was dedicated to the recitation of the Rosary. She travelled on many pilgrimages, the highlight being in 2016 when she went with family members to the Holy Land. That group included her sister Catherine Byrne, who sadly passed away in 2018.

In a sporting sense, Mary was a keen oarswoman in her younger days as a member of Carlow Rowing Club. She also followed the fortunes of the Irish rugby and soccer teams on television.

Another interesting aspect of Mary was her great love of animals, especially dogs.

A devoted family woman, Mary greatly enjoyed going to visit her daughter Mollie O’Reilly in Killinick near Rosslare, Co Wexford, while she took great pride in the achievements of her son Seán, who graduated from Maynooth University with degrees in arts and philosophy. She was also extremely proud of her daughter Mollie for qualifying as a professional chef.

Mary was waked at home in Dereen Heights, where prayers were led by Bishop Denis Nulty on Wednesday 9 June and by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland on the following day.

Fr Little celebrated Mary’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Friday morning, with the attendance restricted to 50 people due to Covid-19 regulations. The Mass was relayed by webcam.

The readings were read by her son Seán and son-in-law Conor, and Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Margaret Redmond, a close friend of Mary’s, nephew Daniel Bolger, niece Olivia Twomey, grandniece Alannah Benton-Byrne, brother-in-law Francis Fitzpatrick and Dave Stanley (relative).

The Offertory gifts were brought forward by Oliver Bolger (brother) and Paul Fitzpatrick (brother-in-law).

A eulogy to her mother was delivered by her daughter Mollie with her brother Seán by her side, who spoke of Mary as “a lady, a loving, kind woman of deep faith, who loved her family. She loved her fish and chips in Wexford by the sea with Mollie and Conor and also loved her daily cappuccino with Seán at the Arboretum in Leighlinbridge. Mary loved life and lived it to the best of her ability, despite her ongoing battle with serious illness”.

The singing of hymns at the funeral Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, Killeshin.

Following Mass, Mary was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, where she was finally reunited with her husband Johnsie, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

At the graveside, family and friends dropped flowers into the grave while, appropriately, there was the playing of the Ed Sheeran song Supermarket flowers.

Mary is survived by her daughter Mollie O’Reilly (Wexford) and son Seán (Dereen Heights, Carlow), by her son-in-law Conor, brothers Oliver (Carlow), Brendan (Brooklyn, New York) and Breda McFarland (New Jersey, USA), by sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

Mary was predeceased by siblings Jim (Graiguecullen), Gretta Dunbar (Carlow), Tom (Carlow) and Catherine Byrne (Rathoe).

The Month’s Mind Mass for Mary Fitzpatrick was celebrated on Thursday 8 July in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea.