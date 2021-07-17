Minister Rabbitte visits Holy Angels and the Delta Centre

By Suzanne Pender

ENHANCING services and securing funding for two of Carlow’s most valued resources were emphasised to minister Anne Rabbitte on her visit to the county this week.

The minister of state at the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was in Carlow last Monday to visit Holy Angels Day Care Centre and the Delta Centre to meet staff and service users.

“I invited the minister to Carlow to meet staff from both Holy Angels and the Delta Centre,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“I think it’s important that she sees first hand the valuable work of both centres and that staff have the opportunity to discuss with the minister their concerns, particularly in the area of funding and securing services.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor confirmed that the site for the new €7.1m Children’s Disabilities Therapy Services Centre for Carlow, which will incorporate Holy Angels Day Care Centre, will be located at Kelvin Grove, Carlow.

Minister Rabbitte spoke to management at Holy Angels Day Care Centre about a number of issues, including this much-anticipated new build, waiting times for children’s assessments and the capacity of school buses amid the current restrictions.

At the Delta Centre, minister Rabbitte enjoyed a tour of the wonderful sensory gardens and saw first hand the incredible work at the busy centre. She also met management and service users to discuss funding and securing additional services.

Minister Malcolm Noonan, deputy John McGuinness, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan and mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane also joined minister Rabbitte on her visit to the two Carlow centres.

“I’m delighted to welcome minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue to Carlow next week to meet the local IFA and farmers and minister for justice, social protection, community and rural development Heather Humphries is also in Carlow on Thursday or Friday, so I want to discuss with her the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station and extra gardaí for Carlow Garda Station and also about making the Carlow station accessible,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“In the next two weeks, minister for mental health and older people Mary Butler will be in Carlow and I want to bring her to a number of local services for older people,” added deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I think it’s really important to get the minister down to Carlow so they can see the services themselves and people get their opportunity to discuss issues with the minister,” she added.