Ryan Tubridy speaks glowingly of trip to Athy and Ballitore!

By Conor Forrest

RYAN Tubridy might well be the last person you’d expect to see strolling through Ballitore around lunchtime on a Monday, but it was indeed the man himself who paid a visit there on 12 July, last.

The RTÉ broadcaster had popped into the village for a tour around the library and Quaker Museum, his second stop on a trip to south Kildare that began with a visit to the Heritage Centre in Athy where he was immersed in the fascinating story of explorer Ernest Shackleton.

In the latter, he spent the best part of an hour on a tour led by Kevin Kenny – historian and director of the Shackleton Museum – and afterwards was shown the imposing statue of the famed explorer which stands outside.

Speaking to the Kildare Nationalist, Ryan remarked that his eyes “have been opened to a whole new world of historical wonder,” adding that “it’s outstanding and the plans they have for it are remarkable.”

The knowledge and passion of those involved clearly struck a chord – he went on to say that “I loved that museum because I loved the people I met as much as the museum itself because I could see that they were history nerds like me and they just wanted to be – they were just fully immersed… I’m gonna go home and watch the Shackleton movie, gonna read some of the books they gave me, so it’s great, I’ve got a whole new avenue of history to explore.”

His visit came not too long after that of minister of state Malcolm Noonan, who arrived in early June to view progress on ambitious plans for a major redevelopment project being undertaken by Kildare Co Council in conjunction with the Athy Heritage Company at the historic building.

The museum celebrates the life of the Kilkea-born polar explorer and will feature ‘The Quest’ cabin in which Shackleton died on his final Antarctic expedition in 1922. It’s expected that works on the project will commence in early 2022.

The overall project cost is around €3.8 million, with grant funding from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund and Kildare County Council in the amount of €3.1 million being committed. The local Heritage Company will announce details of a major fundraising initiative later this year.

Asked if he’ll come back to Athy when the museum reopens, Mr Tubridy said: “oh, if they’ll have me, I’ll be first in the queue. I mean, if they open that museum the way they showed me, the way they could do it, I think we’re in for a real surprise as museums go in this country, I think it’s great. So, everyone needs to get behind it.”

Shackleton Museum manager/curator Margaret Walsh told the Kildare Nationalist that “Ryan was a breath of fresh air, after being closed for so long it was great to have such an influential figure visit the museum. His love of history became very apparent as he viewed and became engrossed in discussing the many artefacts on display, among which caught his eye was a letter from Arthur Conan Doyle to Shackleton’s wife Emily.

“He was impressed by the vision for the redevelopment of the Museum and praised all concerned for their passion and foresight and we look forward to welcoming Ryan back on the auspicious occasion.”

She added that they are “delighted” to be welcoming back visitors and are open from Wednesday to Friday and on request at the weekends (booking is essential, so please book by emailing [email protected] or phone 059 8633075).

Ryan Tubridy takes a selfie with the Ernest Shackleton sculpture during his visit to the Ernest Shackleton Museum in Athy

Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Afterwards, Ryan popped out to the library and Quaker Museum in Ballitore, located in the restored Mary Leadbeater House in the heart of the village, where he was shown around by librarian Pauline Fagan.

Ballitore is located in a fertile valley, a valley spotted by the English Quakers John Barcroft and Abel Strettel in 1685 while travelling to Dublin. Struck by its beauty, they decided to put down roots there, and it would become the only permanent Quaker settlement in the country.

The Quaker school was at the heart of the village during the 18th century, founded by Abraham Shackleton in 1726. Children came to study there from around the world until the school’s closure in 1836 and famous pupils included Edmund Burke, Napper Tandy and Henry Grattan. Abraham was a former tutor as well as the Quaker ancestor of the famed explorer Sir Ernest.

A lot of what we know about Ballitore’s Quakers, the village and its inhabitants during the late 18th and early 19th centuries is down to Mary Leadbeater, originally a Shackleton and granddaughter of Abraham. Mary, whose home for 30 years is now the library and museum (it was also her social centre and where she worked as postmistress), was encouraged to read and write and was described as an ‘inveterate’ letter writer. The Annals of Ballitore tells the tale of her life and life in Ballitore between 1766 and 1824, and Mary was one of few neutral observers who wrote about the 1798 Rebellion.

Outside the library, I asked Ryan how his visit came about. He explained that “it came from years of driving down the motorway and seeing the signpost saying Quaker Museum that way and saying I must do that. And I’d say for 10, 15, maybe 20 years I’ve been saying I must do that. And now, once the Late Late Show goes, I still like to learn and listen and find out more things, so with that in mind I said it’s time, turn left, get off the motorway… my friends in the Shackleton Museum got in touch and said, well if you’re going there you’ve got to come here. So, I said fair enough.”

He noted that he’d never been to Ballitore and said “I’m really taken by it and impressed by it. It’s really gorgeous… I’m going to come back because I spotted Butterfield’s Bar over there and I like a pint of Guinness so maybe someday I’ll check in for the night, do it properly.”

His third stop of the day was just up the road outside the village post office run by Lily O’Mara – Lily and friends hosted a lovely tea party for the esteemed visitor, complete with a song from community garda Seán O’Mahony!

Speaking on his radio show the day after his visit to Kildare, Mr Tubridy spoke glowingly of his experience and remarked that it was “a very beautiful way to spend an afternoon and a morning, and thank you very much indeed for the welcome. And can I recommend – just sincerely and heartily – that, if you want to see Seán the singing guard, if you want to meet Lily in the post office, or if you want to get some books from Pauline, and equally then head up the road to Athy and go to the Shackleton Museum, you will not be bored … there’s so much in it.”