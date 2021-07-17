Turkey and UAE among countries removed from mandatory hotel quarantine list

  • Home >
Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thirty-four countries have been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list for travellers arriving into the Republic as of Friday, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced.

Meanwhile, Cuba will be added to the list of designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine.

The move relating to Cuba also covers people arriving in Ireland who have transited through the country in the previous 14 days. The restriction will come into force at 4am on Tuesday, July 20th.

The countries that have been removed from the mandatory quarantine list are: Afghanistan, Angola, Bahrain, Burundi, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Panama, the Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Zambia.

Anyone travelling to Ireland should check the latest information relating to their country of origin on gov.ie.

