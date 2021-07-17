Vaccinated travellers from Britain will no longer have to self-isolate

Fully vaccinated travellers from Britain will not have to self-isolate when they arrive in Ireland from Monday.

They will not need a pre-departure PCR test or have to quarantine at home on arrival for 14 days, as had been the rule.

However, they will need to carry with them proof of being fully vaccinated. An NHS Covid Pass, vaccination status letter or paper vaccine card will all be accepted.

People who are not fully vaccinated will need a negative pre-departure PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland, then 14 days home quarantine will apply, but a negative PCR test taken from day 5 after arrival can end quarantine.

Children aged over 12 will also be subject to these rules. Children under 12 will not need a PCR test prior to travelling to Ireland.

1. GB – IE travel update:

As of 19th July, travel arrangements will change for fully vaccinated travellers from GB to IE. Please visit https://t.co/hiqIaBRVCb for full information and please be aware that the Covid-19 pandemic means that guidance may change at short notice. — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) July 16, 2021

Currently it is a legal requirement to self-quarantine on arrival from Britain and the self-quarantine only ends with a negative PCR test after five days even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 cases in Britain have surged in recent days ahead of the expected general opening of society from Monday.

The Irish Embassy in Washington DC also said vaccinated travellers from the United States will not have to quarantine when they arrive in Ireland from Monday.

“From July 19th, fully vaccinate travellers from the US to Ireland will not need a pre-departure PCR test or be required to home quarantine on arrival,” the embassy tweeted. “Proof of being fully vaccinated, eg through a CDC card, is required in such cases.”