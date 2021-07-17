What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 9 and 15 July.

Bagenalstown: Ann Marie Wall and Patrick Connors wish to construct a single-storey dwelling at Donore, Bagenalstown.

Michelle Sheehy wishes to construct a proposed single-storey ground-floor bedroom extension to the side of existing dwelling at Gleann na Bearú, Bagenalstown.

Carlow: Primark Limited (Penneys) wish to erect 420m2 of photovoltaic panels on the roof of its retail store, which has recently been granted planning permission at Kennedy Avenue, Carlow.

Clonegal: Paul and Tom Murphy wish to construct a single-storey office building at Monaughrim, Clonegal.

Goresbridge: Eileen and Seán Dillon wish to alter existing dwelling to include a new single-storey extension to the side of existing building at Ballyellen House, Goresbridge.

Hackeststown: Pat Smith wishes to retain floor slabs as constructed to a block of two semi-detached dwelling houses at Fairgreen Crescent, Hacketstown.

Leighlinbridge: Patrick and Rita Cassin wish to construct a new agricultural entrance at Coolnakisha, Leighlinbridge.

Rathvilly: Kiera Just and Ryan Guilfoyle wish to construct a dormer-style dwelling and single-storey garage at Knocklishen Beg, Rathvilly.

St Mullins: Seamus Heffernan and Diane Wall wish to erect a dwelling house at Carriglead, St Mullins.