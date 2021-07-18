  • Home >
Appeal after badly injured man found at the side of a road in Armagh

Sunday, July 18, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

An appeal has been launched after a severely injured man was found on the roadside in Co Armagh.

He was found by a passer-by in the Cortynan Road area of Tynan on Sunday morning.

The PSNI said they believe he may have been beaten by a weapon like an iron bar.

A PSNI spokesperson said the passer-by made a report to the NI Ambulance Service around 9.30am.

“He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” they said.

“The man, who we believe is in his early 40s, had suffered significant bruising – consistent with having been beaten with an implement such as an iron bar.

“He had also had a number of items of clothing removed.

“We are trying to establish a time line as to ascertain exactly what happened and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist us with our enquires to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 797 of 18/7/21.”

