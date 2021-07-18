Carlow man charged over explicit photos of child

A MAN in his 30s charged with child pornography offences was sent forward for trial to Carlow Circuit Court last week.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the injured party, is charged with having child pornography in his possession. He is also charged in relation to production of child pornography at his home address in February 2019.

A book of evidence was served on the man at Wednesday’s sitting of the district court. Directions from the DPP had been for the case to be dealt with summarily on the basis of a signed plea.

At a previous sitting of the district court, evidence of the alleged offences was outlined. The injured party in the case was the teenage daughter of the defendant’s partner. The court was told that her phone was confiscated by the defendant. It was conveyed to the teenager that the phone had been left out in the house and she was instructed to take explicit photos.

The man was remanded on bail to appear before the current sitting of Carlow Circuit Court in Wexford today, Tuesday 20 July. Judge Geraldine Carthy warned the defendant that if he wished to rely on an alibi in his defence, he must notify the gardaí within 14 days.

He was also ordered to continue with his bail conditions, which include that he signs on three times weekly at Carlow Garda Station, has no contact with the injured party and surrenders his passport.