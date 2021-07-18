Death notices & funeral arrangements

Kay Doyle, (nee Salter) died on 15 July at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Dick and much loved mother of Raymond, Lorna, Michael and Emma. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers Michael and Noel, sisters Maureen and Aine, sons-in-law Noel and Barry, daughters-in-law Penny and Sam, grandchildren Tom, Matt, Jordan, Joseph, James, Rosie, Charlee and Sean her 6 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Owing to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Anne Dolan, formerly of Dumroe, Borris died on 17 July in the loving care of Signa Care, Killerig. Beloved wife of the late Tim and much loved mother of Mark, Deirdre and Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Michael, sisters Christina and Elizabeth, Mark’s partner Susan, Deirdre’s partner Eamonn, Stephen’s partner Karen, adored granddaughter Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Kathy and Mary and by her brothers Andrew, Edward, James and John.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by private cremation. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Ethan Kabia of The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow died on 16th July following a short illness bravely borne. Aged 6 years beloved son of his heartbroken parents Amanda & Jethro and cherished brother to Elam, Hope, Princess, Brendan & Jethro jnr. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

In conjunction with current government guidelines Ethan’s funeral prayers will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Laura Lynn children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin.

Ethan’s family would like to thank everyone for the support over this difficult time and especially the Laura Lynn Hospice and the Nurses in the children’s ward in St Luke’s hospital Kilkenny.

Rosie Gough (Philomena) of Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and Malahide, Co. Dublin died peacefully on 16 July at Talbot Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved sister of the late Patricia and Eddie. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Susan, Rita, Josephine and Maureen, brother John, nieces Majella, Melanie and Jackie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a family funeral will take place on Monday (19 July) at 11 am in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on church webcam from the below link.

Church webcam link: https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls.