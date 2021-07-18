Gridlock on the Tullow Road has escalated to seven days a week

By Suzanne Pender

URGENT action is needed to tackle traffic congestion on Carlow’s Tullow Road with “bottlenecks not just on Friday but every evening of the week”.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, members once again raised the issue of the Tullow Road and the urgency to press ahead with a long-held hope for a southern relief road stretching from the Wexford Road outside Carlow town to Graiguecullen and specifically the section from the Wexford Road to the Éire Óg GAA Club.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue of the extra volume of traffic on the Tullow Road and asked if traffic emerging from a new housing development on the road would be required to turn left only and go to the Wall’s Forge roundabout.

“What stage are we at to go ahead with the link road … because our priority has to be the Wexford Road to Éire Óg? Unless that is done, we will have serious difficulty in the town,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin also called for an update on the inner relief road. “The town is becoming a bottleneck and it’s not just on Fridays, it’s every evening and it’s high time we kicked off that road ourselves, particularly with more houses now in the area,” he insisted.

“There’s pressure at the Tullow Road roundabout in the morning, too,” he added.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed that an application for funding to carry out a strategic assessment of the route of the inner relief road was submitted to the Department for Transport. He said the council has discussed the issue with the department and made the “business case” for the southern relief road and expected a decision within the next six weeks.

Mr O’Gorman stated he was “hopeful” that they would receive the financial backing for the Carlow town project, bringing the project to “stage zero” in the process, at which stage route selection and design would begin.

In relation to moving ahead with the section from Éire Óg to the Wexford Road, Mr O’Gorman said that until a final decision was made on the overall southern relief road project, they “wouldn’t be in a position” to move ahead on this smaller element of the overall project.

Cllr Cassin suggested that if the project did receive the go-ahead from the department, then it would begin with the Éire Óg to the Wexford Road section first.

“If approved, then we will state to the department that it is our priority that that section of the route would be the first to be developed,” said Mr O’Gorman.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue of Tullow’s long-mooted outer relief road, noting that the project was not listed within the more recent roads’ report complied by the council’s executive.

“I note in the roads’ report there’s mention of the Tullow outer relief road … is it a case where you think just because you don’t mention it, it will go away? Well I can tell you it won’t,” said an emphatic cllr Paton.