Met Éireann issues high temperature advisory after hottest day

Sunday, July 18, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

Met Éireann has issued a high temperature advisory valid from 12pm on Sunday until Friday.

The forecaster said temperatures will remain “very warm until Friday, with day time temperatures into the high twenties and very humid at night with temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.”

It comes after the hottest day of the year so far was recorded in Ireland.

On Saturday a location in the North recorded a new record high temperature, according to the UK Met Office.

Ballywatticock, Co Down reached 31.2 degrees on Saturday.

In the Republic, temperatures soared to 29.3 degrees in Athenry, Co Galway.

The hot weather is set to continue into Sunday, with highs of between 23 and 27 across the country.

However, there will be a little more cloud about than on Saturday, bringing the chance of an isolated thundery shower during the evening over the southern half of the country.

It will be cooler in the northwest and along eastern coasts with highs there of 18 to 22 degrees in a light variable breeze with some sea breezes developing also.

It will be dry, warm and largely clear overnight on Sunday with just isolated mist patches forming overnight in light variable breezes.

Monday will be dry in most areas with a few localised showers that may break out over the south of the country.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 22 to 27 degrees, with cooler conditions near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes.

