When will motor tax reopen to the public?

By Suzanne Pender

WHEN will the motor tax office at county buildings be reopened?

That was the question posed by cllr Michael Doran at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Doran called for a timeline for the reopening of county buildings, pointing out that many banks and services were now reopening and that the “public would like to know when county buildings and in particular the motor tax office will reopen to the public”.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan stated that the local authority was “subject to government guidelines” and to date hadn’t been informed of the likely reopening to the public of county buildings.

“As soon as that information is available we will keep members updated,” said Ms Holohan. She added that the council continued to operate on an appointment basis for departments such as housing.