Building work begins at Penneys site in Carlow town

WORKERS are on site to begin the redevelopment of the old Penneys store at Hanover, Carlow.

Work which began recently will see the refurbishment of the existing building of approximately 3,900 square metres to include retail, staff area, stock room, external area and a replacement roof. The redevelopment will see Penneys relocate to its original site in the town from its current temporary home at Carlow Shopping Centre. Planning permission had been granted in April 2021.

A Penneys spokesperson confirmed to The Nationalist that works had begun. She added that the project would be completed next year, with opening details being announced in due course.