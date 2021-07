By Elizabeth Lee

GardaĆ­ in Carlow are investigating a break in at a house in Clayton Hall, Staplestown Road, Carlow, between 5pm on Saturday and 5am on Sunday 18 July. The homeowner returned home to find the kitchen and living room were ransacked but nothing had been taken. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaĆ­ in Carlow on 059 9136620.