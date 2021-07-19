Covid-19 cases on the rise in Carlow

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow is on the rise.

There were 32 cases reported in the Tullow Local Electoral Area in the 14 days between 28 June and 12 July.

There were 11 new cases in the Carlow LEA and less than 5 in Bagenalstown LEA.

The county’s testing centre at St Dympna’s Hospital is currently hosting a walk in facility.

A further 1,071 cases of Covid-19 have also been reported in Ireland on Monday.

As of Monday morning, there were 101 Covid-positive patients in hospital with 20 in intensive care.

In Northern Ireland, the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 infections topped 1,700 for the first time since January.

Case numbers have been rapidly increasing in recent weeks with the Delta variant of the virus now dominant in both jurisdictions.

On Monday a further 1,776 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the North.

It comes after 537 new cases were reported on Sunday, 1,402 cases were reported on Saturday and 1,380 on Friday.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators.

“Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it has been since February 24th at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since February 2nd.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can have confidence in your vaccine and enjoy socialising and meeting with other vaccinated people indoors, so long as you continue to follow the basic public health precautions.”

He said for people still waiting to be fully vaccinated it was best to continue to socialise outdoors. Dr Holohan added that “events like barbecues, meeting in a park or going to the beach can be enjoyed safely once we do our best to minimise the risks of transmission.”