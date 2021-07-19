Death notices and funeral announcements

Sheila Keenan (nee McGinn)

Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, peacefully surrounded by her family on 18 July 2021 after a short illness bravely borne in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Carlow District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John. Pre-deceased by her sister Lucy. Much loved mother of John, Ken, Nicola and Nigel. Proud Nana to her cherished grandchildren Andrew, Conor, Robert, Julia and Jess and great-grandson Finn. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Padraig, daughters-in-law Carol and Mary Jo, Andrew’s wife Aileen, sisters Betty, Rita and Maura, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends (Max 50) will take place. Removal from Sheila’s residence on Tuesday 20th July, at 6.50pm to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for 7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday, 21st July, at 11am, followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions can view Sheila’s Mass live at the following link: (link to follow). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow if desired. House private please.

The Keenan Family would like to sincerely thank you for your understanding at this most difficult time.

Pauline (Polly) Smith (née Dunphy)

Bendenstown, Rathoe, Carlow

Passed away peacefully in Gloucestershire, England. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bob, daughters Tracey Ann and Amanda, son-in-law David, granddaughter Ciara, brother Albert, sisters Miriam, Phyllis, Theresa, Ann, Jean and Loretto. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Olive.

May Polly Rest In Peace.

Polly’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, 27th July, 2021, in Gloucestershire, England. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Anne DOLAN (née Gaul)

16 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Borris, Carlow

Anne Dolan, formerly of Dumroe, Borris, Co. Carlow, July 17th 2021 in the loving care of Signa Care, Killerig. Beloved wife of the late Tim and much loved mother of Mark, Deirdre and Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Michael, sisters Christina and Elizabeth, Mark’s partner Susan, Deirdre’s partner Eamonn, Stephen’s partner Karen, adored granddaughter Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Kathy and Mary and by her brothers Andrew, Edward, James and John.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by private cremation. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Dermot McDarby

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Staplestown, Carlow

On 18th July 2021, peacefully with family and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Son of the late John and Mary (Ciss) McDarby. Sadly missed by his brother Martin, sister Mary (London), sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Dermot Rest in Peace.

Dermot’s Funeral cortége will arrive in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow Town arriving at 2.30pm approximately. Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.