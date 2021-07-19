Funeral arrangements for the six-year-old Carlow boy, Ethan

  • Home >
Monday, July 19, 2021

RIP

Ethan Kabia
47 The Laurels, Tullow Toad, Carlow Town, Carlow

Ethan Kabia, 47 The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow, 16th July 2021, following a short illness bravely borne, aged six years. Beloved son of his heartbroken parents Amanda & Jethro and cherished brother to Elam, Hope, Princess, Brendan & Jethro jnr. Deeply regretted by his parents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

 

In conjunction with current government guidelines, Ethan’s funeral prayers will take place on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice, Leopardstown Road, Dublin, followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

 

Ethan’s family would like to thank everyone for the support over this difficult time and especially the Laura Lynn Hospice and the nurses in the Children’s Ward in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

